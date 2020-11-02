Man dead, 4 injured after teen drives through stop sign and strikes Smart Car in Brimfield Township

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a man was killed while a woman and three juveniles were hurt after teenager drove through a stop sign and struck a smart car on its passenger side in Brimfield Township around 2 p.m. on Monday.
According to Lt. Jeffrey S. Greene, a 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by a teen from Kent and carrying two other teens was heading south on Sandy Lake Road when it drove past a stop sign at the intersection of Tallmadge Road.
The Tuscon struck the passenger side of a 2008 Smart Car driven by Richard Tenan from Kent with a woman in the passenger seat, according to Lt. Greene.
Lt. Greene said the Smart Car overturned and partially ejected the driver.
Both cars reportedly came to a stop off the roadway on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Tenan and his passenger both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Akron City Hospital by Rootstown EMS, according to Lt. Greene.
Lt. Greene confirmed Tenan died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
According to the Highway Patrol, neither Tenan nor his passenger were wearing their seat belts during the crash.
All of the juvenile occupants in the Hyundai were wearing their seat belts and suffered possible minor injuries, Lt. Greene said.
“It is so disheartening that despite reminders, warnings and educational efforts, we are once again announcing the tragic death of someone who failed to properly wear a safety belt” said Lt. Greene, Post Commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ravenna Post. He went to say, “I am asking the public to help us with any ideas or suggestions to help prevent further, senseless loss of life.”
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
