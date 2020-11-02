Mentor authorities identify man who died after high winds knocked large tree down on his truck

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Mentor identified the 26-year-old man who was killed when a large tree fell across the roadway and onto his truck due to the high winds on Sunday.
Valentino Panic sustained fatal injuries after the tree fell on the 2016 Ford F-250 truck he was driving on Sunday morning near the intersections of Lakeshore Boulevard and Heather Hill Drive, according to investigators.
Police said the tree fell across the roadway and onto two trucks, including the one Panic was operating, as a result of the high winds that swept through Northeast Ohio, leaving downed limbs and widespread power outages all across the region.
Panic’s father said his son was the glue that held their family together.
“Not because he’s my son, but he’s amazing, he’s smart, fun,” he said.
Family and friends streamed into the family home in Mentor on Monday morning, offering condolences.
Panic’s sister, Tina, said the family appreciates the outpouring of support they are receiving seeing at as a tribute to her brother.
“He was the the light of the world, he shined, in every room, when he walked in,” she said.
The circumstances of the accident stunned the family.
“It makes no sense, we’ll never understand it, I’ll never understand it, I don’t know why it was his time to pass, I really don’t,” she said.
The second vehicle was driven by a 51-year-old Mentor-on-the-Lake man driving a 2015 Ford F-150. He suffered minor to moderate injuries.
Lakeshore Boulevard was closed for several hours while police investigated the deadly incident.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.