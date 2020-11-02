37 new deaths, an additional 2,909 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 5,340 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 221,909 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 2,909 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday.
An additional 12,635 total cases and 314 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 19,402 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,899 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
