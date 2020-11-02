Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and chilly today; Only low-mid 40s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The damaging wind threat has ended, but it will still be quite windy out there today. It’s a west wind at 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph at times along the lakeshore. It will be a gradual clearing trend from west to east today as drier air works in. I think you will see a mostly cloudy sky the longest east of Cleveland. A chilly day with high temperatures only in the lower to middle 40s in the afternoon. A major pattern flip will happen the rest of the week as warmer air stream in. It is also looking dry. I west with a clear sky for most areas tonight. You’ll still see some lake effect clouds east of Cleveland. It will remain windy tonight. The wind will slowly diminish as the night wears on. Temperatures dip into the 30s by early tomorrow morning.