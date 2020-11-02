Officer accuses East Cleveland Police sergeant of attempting to steal drugs seized as evidence (video)

“I’d like to take the time to let you know that as a council member I have the full authority to hold an investigation in regards to Officer Larry McDonald. My duties as council members have been obstructed because the law department isn’t giving information to council to start out own investigation. Council and I have confirmed that Officer Larry McDonald has been reassigned from Commander down to Sergeant. Officer Larry McDonald was seen on video trying to take drugs before it entered the evidence room. Please if you’d like to use this as your official notice from city council on behalf of the City of East Cleveland, please do so. We are shocked to learn about the incidents and we’re taking every step to learn all the details, and make sure the officer is held accountable.”

Juanita Gowdy, city council vice president