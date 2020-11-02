1 dead after East Cleveland car crash

EAST CLEVELAND (WOIO) – An East Cleveland man is dead after the car he was driving missed a curve and struck a concrete island and three poles on Hayden Avenue just south of Mayfair Avenue, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Rashawn Campbell, 28, of East Cleveland, was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.
The crash occurred on Sunday shortly before 11 p.m. after the car Campbell was driving northbound on Hayden failed to negotiate the curve at Doan Avenue, the highway patrol said in a press release.
The 2019 Kia Sorento Campbell was driving hit a concrete island and drove off the right side of the road. Then it spun out of control hitting three poles before coming to rest near Mayfair Avenue.
Campbell’s condition before the crash and the events that preceded it are under investigation.
The highway patrol reported Campbell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
