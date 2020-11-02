Cleveland senior fights back for car repairs due to potholes in the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ella Bowman is not playing around with the City of Cleveland.
The 74-year-old widow is in a serious dispute with city officials.
Ella Bowman believes they owe her all the money she spent to get her car repaired after it was damaged due to potholes she unintentionally drove through.
It happened on June 19 at the intersection of Cleveland and Iowa Street on the City’s East Side.
“My money, I got the job done, I got the job done. It wasn’t no big thing, but it took out my pocket. My money, my bill money I’m on a fixed income here,” said Bowman.
Precisely it cost Mrs. Bowman $361.62 in repairs to fix her car.
Four days later, she discovered the city of Cleveland filled the pothole.
When she saw the utility worker who did it, she confronted him.
“So something said go by that street. I saw the truck was coming down the street. I said hey excuse me. Did you fix the pothole? He said ‘yeah, we just finished up here.’ It was on the 23rd, that same day I got my car fixed,” said Bowman.
19 News has joined Mrs. Bowman in filing a Freedom of Information Act to access the records of the city’s investigation of the pothole in question and the repairs.
One thing is clear: Mrs. Bowman is one grandmother who won’t be denied, even it comes down to her day in court.
