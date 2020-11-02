Police look for man who robbed Akron Burger King

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a Burger King on Saturday.
The robbery occurred around 11 a.m. at the Burger King just north of the intersection of East Market Street and East Buchtel Avenue.
A man entered the restaurant, walked behind the counter, and demanded money, police say.
No weapon was seen during the robbery, but the man kept his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, according to a police release.
Police say the suspect is a Black man between the ages of 30 and 40.
He is approximately 6 feet tall and was wearing a leather jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a mask.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
Tipsters can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
