Reward offered for help capturing Warrensville Heights murder suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is now a reward being offered to help catch a man wanted for a Warrensville Heights murder.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is putting up the reward for information on fugitive Carlton Dotson.
According to police, Dotson killed a 36-year-old man during a fight on Sept. 23 outside a Warrensville Heights apartment complex.
Dotson, 30, is known to frequent the area of E. 117th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland, according to the U.S. Marshals.
If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or test keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.