5 shot, 1 stabbed in Cleveland Halloween weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least five people were wounded in violent crimes during Halloween weekend.
Cleveland police said on Friday, Oct. 30, two people were shot in the area of E. 21st Street and St. Clair Avenue around 1:15 a.m.
A 25-year-old woman was shot five times in her stomach and legs and a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg.
EMS transported both victims to MetroHealth Hospital.
Just after 4 a.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 20000 block of Harvard Avenue.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, around 10:15 a.m., a 45-year-old man was shot in the leg in the area of E. 90th Street and Euclid Avenue.
Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was shot in the hand and arm in the area of E. 105th Street and Grantwood Avenue.
And around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, a 62-year-old woman was stabbed in the back in the 2900 block of E. 118th Street.
Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a family member.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call Cleveland police or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.
