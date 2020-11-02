Shots fired from SUV on I-77 in Green

CITY OF GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a Canton man fired shots from an SUV traveling southbound on Interstate 77 in the City of Green early Sunday morning.
The shots were fired from a 2008 Jeep Liberty and struck a second vehicle three times, according to a release by the Summit County Sheriff’s Department.
No one was injured.
The sheriff and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were able to locate and stop the Jeep on I-77 near Everhard Road, according to the release.
Authorities arrested Dejour Kelly, 28, who was a passenger in the car, and charged him with felonious assault.
Two women who were in the Jeep with Kelly were interviewed and released, according to the sheriff’s department.
