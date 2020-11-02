Streetsboro Police search for driver who intentionally rammed his pickup truck into 77-year-old woman’s car

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police said officers are asking the community to help get justice for a 77-year-old whose car was apparently intentionally crashed into in a parking lot by a man she has no connection to.
After leaving Chuggers Bar & Grill on Market Square Drive with three others who get in a red jeep, the driver Chevy truck rapidly reversed and struck the victim’s car before driving off, according to police.
Police said they have been unable to identify the driver of the pickup and are now asking for people to come forward to identify him.
The Chevy was described by police as being a dark color and an older model with silver running boards, a toolbox in the bed, and should have some damage to the driver’s side or the left rear side.
Streetsboro Police shared the surveillance footage and the following photos of the suspect’s truck:
Call Dispatch at (330) 626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you recognize this truck or know who the driver is.
