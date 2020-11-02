Supporters of President Trump demonstrate at site of Democratic candidate Biden’s campaign stop in Cleveland (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Cleveland to demonstrate during Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign rally on Monday.
The demonstrators were seen lining the fence of Burke Lakefront Airport where Biden addressed issues ranging from the COVID-19 crisis to ongoing racial tensions in America in a last-minute campaign stop on the day before the presidential election.
The president, while not appearing in Ohio on the eve of Election Day, took to Twitter to claim his accomplishments benefited the Buckeye State more than anything any other U.S. leader has done.
Polls open for in-person voting in Ohio on Nov. 3 at 6:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.