Man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping multiple women in Cleveland faces judge for sentencing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting at least two women was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin Ballard faced a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge for sentencing on multiple crimes, including:

2 counts of rape

2 counts of kidnapping

2 counts of gross sexual imposition

1 count of aggravated burglary

Investigators said Ballard attacked two women within a short period of time in October 2020, approximately a month after he was released from prison on separate charges. He then sexually assaulted a woman at a West 117th Street Target later that same day.

Agents from the U.S. Marshals tracked Ballard down near a bus stop at Euclid Avenue and Green Road in Cleveland. He tried to run, but was bitten by a K-9 while fleeing before eventually being taken into custody.

