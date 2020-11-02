US Marshals arrest man for allegedly attacking 3 women in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man wanted for attacking three women in Cleveland last month was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Monday.
Kevin Ballard was found near a bus stop at Euclid Avenue and Green Road in Cleveland.
U.S. Marshals said he tried to take off running and was bitten by the Task Force K-9.
“A dangerous fugitive is now behind bars after weeks of hard work by our Task Force members. Cleveland is a safer place today now that Ballard is in custody," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Cleveland police said Ballard attacked two women within minutes of each other in Tremont on Oct. 4 and then sexually assaulted a woman at the Target on West 117th Street later that day.
Ballard was just released from prison on Sept. 25, 2020.
