US Marshals arrest man for allegedly attacking 3 women in Cleveland

US Marshals arrest man for allegedly attacking 3 women in Cleveland
Kevin Ballard (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | November 2, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 1:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man wanted for attacking three women in Cleveland last month was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Monday.

Kevin Ballard was found near a bus stop at Euclid Avenue and Green Road in Cleveland.

U.S. Marshals said he tried to take off running and was bitten by the Task Force K-9.

“A dangerous fugitive is now behind bars after weeks of hard work by our Task Force members. Cleveland is a safer place today now that Ballard is in custody," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Cleveland police said Ballard attacked two women within minutes of each other in Tremont on Oct. 4 and then sexually assaulted a woman at the Target on West 117th Street later that day.

Ballard was just released from prison on Sept. 25, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.