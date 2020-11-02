Warren Police want duo accused of breaking into car and stealing handgun

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police said they need the community to come forward with identifying two suspects home surveillance cameras captured getting into a parked car and stealing a handgun.
According to police, the theft happened on Warren’s southeast side of town.
The suspects were described as a male and a female who were both heavily clothed, masked, and wearing glasses.
Warren Police shared the following surveillance photos of the suspects:
Call Detective Marisco at (330) 841-2712 if you recognize them.
