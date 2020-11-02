Warren Police want duo accused of breaking into car and stealing handgun

By Rachel Vadaj | November 2, 2020 at 10:26 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 10:26 PM

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police said they need the community to come forward with identifying two suspects home surveillance cameras captured getting into a parked car and stealing a handgun.

According to police, the theft happened on Warren’s southeast side of town.

The suspects were described as a male and a female who were both heavily clothed, masked, and wearing glasses.

Warren Police shared the following surveillance photos of the suspects:

Call Detective Marisco at (330) 841-2712 if you recognize them.

