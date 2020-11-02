Warren Police want 4 men accused of shoplifting Lowe’s in 4 separate incidents throughout Oct.

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police are asking the community to identify four men at the center of four separate shoplifting incidents that happened in Oct.
According to police, all of the thefts happened at Lowe’s Niles-Cortland Road.
Call Detective Marsico at (330) 841-2712 if you can identify any of the following suspects from the surveillance photos shared by Warren Police.
Police described the suspect of the Oct. 1 shoplifting as an approximately 6′ tall man who was wearing an orange hoodie with a City Concrete logo on the back.
The suspect of the Oct. 12 shoplifting was described by police as a man standing about 6′ tall while wearing a gray hoodie, black T-shirt, jeans, and winter boots.
Police said the suspect of the Oct. 13 shoplifting was an approximately 6′ tall man who wore a white, gray, and black hooded jacket and tan pants.
The suspect of the Oct. 15 shoplifting was described by police as a man wearing a red Echo T-shirt, red stocking cap, and blue jeans.
