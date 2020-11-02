Woman killed after driving around railroad crossing gate in Slavic Village, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman died and her passenger was injured after she drove around a railroad crossing gate Saturday night in Slavic Village, Cleveland police said.
According to police, the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Aetna Road near East 78th Street.
A train struck the car on the tracks, killing the 33-year-old driver and injuring her 31-year-old female passenger.
The passenger is still in the hospital with her injuries.
The identities of the driver and her passenger have not yet been released.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.