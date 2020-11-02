Workers at Stearns Homestead discover dead goat, other farm animals with apparent bullet wounds

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday morning at Stearns Homestead, volunteers arrived for their shift only to find several of their animals were injured and killed.
Bert, a goat, was the first victim, found dead in the front pasture with what appeared to be a bullet wound in his side.
“We went into the barn to investigate and found that several of the other animals were injured to the degree that it warranted calling the veterinarian,” said volunteer Anita Cook.
Per doctors orders, some animals were put out of their misery, while others were left with gashes and scars.
“I was horrified, and then to find the rest of them in there scared, I mean hiding in the corners because they didn’t want to come by anybody. It was hard,” said Cook.
Because of the nature of their injuries, police are ruling out the possibility of another animal going on the attack. They believe the suspect or suspects were people.
Right now, there are no leads on who the suspects might be, but police say when they do find them they’ll be facing felony charges.
Officials suspect this was a Halloween prank gone bad.
“Sometimes kids do something like that where they push their friends to do something normally they wouldn’t," said Detective Ciryk. "I don’t know if that’s what happened or not. It’s very disturbing. It’s very sad.”
Ernie’s wounds are now beginning to heal and volunteers are raising money for security cameras.
“I don’t know if you can prevent it, but at least you can catch the people who did it,” said Cook.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Parma Police Department.
There is currently a $5,000 for anyone who helps with catching the suspects.
