African-American siblings in Cleveland remark on being minority voice on Election Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the past few weeks, we’ve witnessed thousands of people take advantage of early voting.
“Your family, your friends, your ancestors did this for you. Get out here and vote!,” said one voter.
But for the Washington sisters from Cleveland, there’s nothing like voting on Election Day.
“We need to stand together and vote. It’s so important,” said Aishana Washington.
Millions will cast their ballots in this year’s election, but according to the Associated Press, African-American women only make up 7% of registered voters.
That’s something the Washington sisters are taking seriously.
“We need to come together to make our voice stronger. It’s very important to set the tone so they know we’re here” said Aiyana Washington.
“That’s all we can do, and hopefully the right person will win," said Aishana. "In order to see change, we need the right person to win.”
Although African-American women only make up a small portion of voters, experts consider them one of the most reliable voting blocks.
Their voter turnout in past years often tops the overall national numbers.
“I’m definitely nervous about the results. It’s going to be such a big impact who wins or who loses and it’s going to set the tone for this year and next year,” said Aiyana.
As the Washington sisters drove away, their nerves were high, but they said they’ve done all they can to secure their children’s future by turning in their ballots.
