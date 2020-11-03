Akron Metro PCS employee robbed at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the gunman who robbed a Metro PCS store Monday morning.
According to Akron police, the man entered the store in the 1300 block of S. Arlington Street around 10:40 a.m.
The clerk told officers the man fled on foot after taking cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The clerk added he was specifically looking for an iPhone.
He was last seen wearing a black mask, black jacket, red or orange pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.