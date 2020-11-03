Cleveland Indians C Roberto Pérez and 3B Cesar Hernandez win Gold Glove Award’s

Pérez is just the second catcher in franchise history (Ray Fosse, 1970-71) to garner multiple Gold Gloves, the Indians said in a press release. He led all Major League catchers in stolen base/caught stealing pct., throwing out 9-of-13 (69%) of would-be base stealers. He carries a career-best 126-game errorless streak into 2021 and has not been charged with a passed ball since Sept. 4, 2018 (158 games), the longest such streak by an MLB catcher since 2005 (Dan Wilson, 180 games). He did not make an error in 32 games behind the plate (312 total chances) and did not commit a passed ball for the second consecutive season. He finished third in the league in Defensive Runs Saved (6) as the Cleveland staff posted a 3.23 ERA during his tenure. His career stolen base/CS pct. of 38.3% (129 SB/80 CS) is tops among all active Major League catchers (STATS, LLC; min. 300 GS).