Cleveland script sign by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stained by ‘color bomb’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The iconic Cleveland script sign with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its backdrop has been tainted orange.
North Coast Harbor, where the sign resides, said a “color bomb” is the culprit that stained and damaged the sign.
According to North Coast Harbor, security footage is being reviewed to see who is responsible.
This photo of the damage was posted by North Coast Harbor on Tuesday:
Click here to contact North Coast Harbor if you know who stained the sign.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.