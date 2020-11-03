Downtown Cleveland businesses board up for fear of repeat of destructive protests in wake of 2020 presidential election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nobody knows what might happen in Cleveland or across the country when the votes begin to come in from the 2020 presidential election.
Cleveland is getting ready, just in case.
These days, almost anything can spark a disturbance.
We learned that the hard earlier this year. That’s why some businesses are taking precautions.
Crews were busy getting ready for whatever might happen in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.
One crew put up 8-foot fencing around the Oswald Centre Building at East 12th and Superior.
Businesses downtown, including Citizens Bank, did not take any chances. Crews there were boarding up the building with plywood.
As Benjamin Franklin said in 1736 talking about preventing fires, “An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure.”
Cleveland doesn’t want what happened back in May to happen again, when demonstrations turned ugly and windows were broken, leading to arrests.
Abby Vilyus works in the Oswald Centre Building at East 12th and Superior.
“To be honest, it makes me a little nervous. I’m not sure what they think is going to happen today, but if there is any rioting or looting like there was back in May, it makes me feel a little bit safer.”
Mustafa Sammiallah is just a little concerned about the reaction to an outcome in favor of President Donald Trump.
“Your thoughts about why they are boarding up buildings around downtown? I’m wondering why? For what apparent reason? Is it for the election? For fear that Trump might win and people go nuts?”
19 News found a series of construction workers busy securing properties just in case something destructive happens following the election.
“Just a couple of 2x4s up on the windows, put them in where the windows split, put the plywood up so it gives it extra space so that the windows won’t break in case something does get thrown at it.”
Again, Vilyus, a worker who came out for a cigarette break and found the 8-foot high fencing stirring her in the face at the Oswald Centre Building.
“Obviously, I work in this building and we had a lot of broken glass and stuff and I’m hoping it deters people from that. It’s pretty tall and pretty secure, looks like. It is very tall. It’s a lot taller than I thought it was going to be so.”
19 News drove around downtown and some of the businesses that were damaged before are still closed, some that have reopened seemingly haven’t taken any precautions at all.
Time will tell if they made the right decision or not.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.