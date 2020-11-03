Election 2020: Voters face long lines and what to know as you head to the polls (live blog)

Voters line up outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 3. (Source: WOIO)
By Steph Krane | November 3, 2020 at 6:24 AM EST - Updated November 3 at 1:44 PM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Tuesday, Nov. 3 is Election Day. Here’s what to know as you head to the polls or wait for results.

Take a virtual tour of polling locations

Live interviews with 19 News reporters at several different Board of Elections around northeast Ohio

  • What if I still have an absentee ballot I need to return? You can drop off your absentee ballot in-person at your county board of elections until 7:30 p.m. You can also go to your assigned polling place and cast a provisional ballot instead.
  • When will the results come in? 19 News will report election results on our website after polls close at 7:30 p.m. and the ballots are counted.
  • How many people have already voted? Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 3.4 million people in Ohio cast their ballots before Election Day, more than double the number of people who did so in 2016. There are still more than 243,000 outstanding absentee ballots in the state.
  • What about the lines? Voters across Northeast Ohio are facing long lines. Send us your pictures to 19tips@woio.com.

