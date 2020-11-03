Man flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by train in Galion

GALION, Ohio (WOIO) - Galion Police said a man was flown to the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a train on Tuesday.
Galion Police, Fire, and EMS were sent to the area of the South Market Street railroad crossing at approximately 1:10 p.m. for a man struck by a northbound CSX train, according to the report.
Police said a 54-year-old Galion man was found near the closed crossing at South Union Street.
He was taken to Galion Avita Hospital before MedFlight flew him to another hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to police.
According to police, video from CSX showed he was sitting “very close" to the south side of the railroad track and “did not move after warning horns were sounded was struck by the train.”
Police said the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor with the pedestrian.
