More than 80 orange cats rescued from Summit County home

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 80 orange, mainly adult cats were rescued from a home in Summit County recently.
All of the cats were taken to The Humane Society of Summit County and will be ready for adoption soon.
Almost every cat is an orange tabby or white with orange spots.
They are all named after countries of the world.
Officials said this recent large rescue has put a great strain on staff and other resources.
Click here to see these cats and all adoptable animals at the shelter.
All adoptions are currently done by appointment, please call 234-212-9843 to start the adoption process.
Any animal adopted from The Humane Society of Summit County is spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on routine vaccinations.
