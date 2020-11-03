North Olmsted High School student, staff member test positive for COVID-19

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted High School student and teacher have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
The Cuyahoga County Health Department was immediately contacted and began contact tracing.
According to school officials, no other students or staff members were exposed.
Passing someone in the hallway is not considered to be a form of exposure.
Anyone with a confirmed or potential case can call the district’s reporting line at 440-588-5341.
School districts are required to report any cases to their local health department, which then reports them to the Ohio Department of Health.
