2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio radio station has already switched to Christmas music

Holiday music already playing in Northeast Ohio
Holiday music already playing in Northeast Ohio(Source: Pixabay)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Youngstown-area radio station is once again among the first in the country to make the switch to Christmas music, nearly three months before the actual holiday.

On Oct. 1, the radio station Z104 103.9 FM said Christmas music will be played on the airwaves from then through the end of the year.

Christmas 104′s holiday tunes can be heard on the radio on 103.9 FM in the Youngstown area or online.

In Cleveland, Majic 105.7 hinted at switching to the Christmas music format “soon.”

A past study from the Cleveland Clinic shows that people have mixed emotions about Christmas music being played so early. Those who have positive memories tend to welcome Christmas music before the traditional holiday season starts. Others cite holiday songs as a sign of mounting pressure and a stress creator.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

2 Northeast Ohio companies holding jobs fairs Tuesday
David Gaines (Source: North Olmsted police)
North Olmsted police looking for man who walked away from nursing home
(Source: WOIO)
Sentencing for Canton man convicted of murder inside Bob Evans Restaurant
Intersection near reported home invasion in Garfield Heights
Woman bound, locked inside own vehicle during armed invasion of Garfield Heights home