Northeast Ohio radio station has already switched to Christmas music

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Youngstown-area radio station is once again among the first in the country to make the switch to Christmas music, nearly three months before the actual holiday.

On Oct. 1, the radio station Z104 103.9 FM said Christmas music will be played on the airwaves from then through the end of the year.

Christmas 104′s holiday tunes can be heard on the radio on 103.9 FM in the Youngstown area or online.

In Cleveland, Majic 105.7 hinted at switching to the Christmas music format “soon.”

A past study from the Cleveland Clinic shows that people have mixed emotions about Christmas music being played so early. Those who have positive memories tend to welcome Christmas music before the traditional holiday season starts. Others cite holiday songs as a sign of mounting pressure and a stress creator.

