Northeast Ohio radio station is once again the 1st in the US to switch to Christmas music

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s never too early for Christmas music, right?
Each year, holiday tunes are played earlier and earlier across the radio airwaves.
The Youngstown-area radio station WWIZ is the first in the country to make the switch to Christmas music, three months before the actual holiday.
Christmas Z104 launched its holiday music season on Sept. 25 at 12:25 p.m., according to William Kelly, market manager of Cumulus Media.
“With the year we’ve had, we decided that we could all use a little Christmas! And the sooner the better!,” the radio station posted online.
A study from the Cleveland Clinic shows that people have mixed emotions about Christmas music being played so early. Those who have positive memories tend to welcome Christmas music before the traditional holiday season starts. Others cite holiday songs as a sign of mounting pressure and a stress creator.
Christmas Z104 will stick with the holiday music through the end of the 2020.
