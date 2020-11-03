Northeast Ohio weather: Prolonged dry stretch in the forecast

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Expect clear skies tonight, and temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s.
“Normal” low temperatures this time of the year are around 40 degrees.
Currently, we’re settling into a weather pattern that is exceptionally dry and very, very nice.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak would call this the “Fall doldrums.”
Expect dry weather through the weekend, and even into the beginning of next week.
We will see a little more cloudiness on Thursday, but they will be high, thinner clouds.
Temperatures will be running well above average over the next seven days.
We’re forecasting highs in the mid 60s tomorrow, low 60s on Thursday, and mid 60s Friday and Saturday.
By Sunday, highs will climb into the low 70s, and they’ll stay there through next Tuesday!
