Ohio woman crashes car into polling location, stills casts vote on Election Day (photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio secretary of state provided an update to how the first half of Election Day has progressed at polling locations across the state.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Ohio has experienced several minor, yet manageable, issues on Tuesday.
No cases of voter intimidation or interruptions have been reported, LaRose said, while reminding Ohioans of the “100-foot buffer zone” that prohibits political messages within a certain distance from polling locations.
In Franklin County, elections workers reported issues uploading voter data into polling books before the 6:30 a.m. start. As required under a July directive from LaRose, the Franklin County Board of Elections switched to a backup plan and started using a paper check-in book to record voter information.
In Greene County, several voting machines were not functioning properly. Elections officials switched to paper ballots as part of the state-ordered backup plan.
In Miami County, a woman accidentally drove her car into a polling location. Voting was able to continue, and she was still able to cast her ballot.
LaRose said tabulations will begin immediately after polls close at 7:30 p.m. Delays could occur if the mail service delivers a large shipment of absentee ballots for counting to boards of election.
A total of 3.4 million early voters submitted a ballot prior to Nov. 3 in Ohio, LaRose said, which is a state record.
