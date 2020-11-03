Power outage causes polling location change for some Akron voters

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Some voters in Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood will be voting somewhere other than their usual polling place today.
The Summit County Board of Elections said there’s a power outage at the Summit Lake Community Center at 380 West Crosier Road.
Instead, voters in the 3-B precinct will vote at The Reach Opportunity Center at Summit Lake, located at 390 West Crosier Road.
All other polling locations remain the same.
Ohio voters can click here to look up their polling location.
