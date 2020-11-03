Record-high 4,229 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 5,373 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 226,138 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour record increase of 4,229 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Tuesday, but 19 News still provided live Election Day and COVID-19 coverage with the latest data.
An additional 12,788 total cases and 324 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 19,615 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,924 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
