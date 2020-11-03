Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse scores early on Election Day as polling location

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The doors to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse opened promptly at 6:30 a.m. as voters wrapped around the block to enter to cast their votes.
“Excited to be here. Excited to vote," said Kiersten Green, first in line. "Exercise for my right to do so.”
Many got in line early to avoid late day congestion.
“Mainly just to avoid the lines,” said Kelsie Clifton, a downtown resident.
“I thought with the lines during early voting, I thought maybe it would be a little more manageable on election day, and so far, it seems to be,” said her fiancé Alex Pruska. “I think it’s important. It’s part of our civic duty. If you want a say in government, you have to vote.”
“Being in line later and the line is like super long,” said Crystal Sheffield, wanting to avoid a late-voting scenario.
It’s the first year for Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse served as a polling location, for the I, L, and Q precincts in Cleveland’s Ward 3.
“I’m actually surprised the line wasn’t longer, but a lot of people early voted,” said Danielle Cisler. “I was actually worried I didn’t get here early enough, but I think I did.”
Voting was heaving in the morning, but dropped off significantly after 9 a.m.
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, like all Ohio polling locations.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.