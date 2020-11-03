4 teens, 2 adults arrested after 4 cars were stolen from Westlake BMW

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police confirmed four teenagers and two adults have been arrested for receiving stolen property after the BMW dealership was broken into.
Police said officers were called to the BMW dealership on Sperry Drive at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 26.
Officers arrived to find one of the doors was forcibly entered while surveillance video showed a total of six suspects entering the dealership after throwing a brick through the window, according to police.
Police said the group quickly found the keys inside to four cars and took off with them.
As investigators collected evidence from the building, the cars were tracked to Cleveland, police said.
The report said Westlake Police Detectives worked with Cleveland Police to locate two of the stolen BMWs around the 1700 block of East 32nd Street in Cleveland with one of them still occupied.
Police said the other two stolen BMWs were found in the area of East 72nd Street in Cleveland.
Additionally, police recovered a stolen Audi that was stolen from a Middleburg Heights resident with the BMWs, according to the report.
Police said the Audi had a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old inside with a loaded handgun.
The teens were arrested for charges of carrying a concealed handgun and receiving stolen property and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, according to the report.
According to police, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were turned over to their parents at the Westlake Police Department.
Police said the other two suspects were an 18-year-old Cleveland resident and a 19-year-old Garfield Heights resident who were charged with receiving stolen property and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.
The report stated charges of breaking and entering for all six suspects will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
