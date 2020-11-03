University Hospitals remaining confident, hopeful while analyzing results of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals is one of only 120 sites in the world testing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and leaders there think they’re very close to getting it to market.
Since August, researchers at UH have been conducting one of the most important clinical trials the hospital system has ever worked on.
Despite the “warp speed” at which they’ve been operating, they believe it will be safe, effective and available soon.
“I think this vaccine is going to be one of the first to the finish line here,” said Dr. Robert Salata, an infectious diseases specialist and physician-in-chief at University Hospitals.
He is heading up the clinical trial.
“I think our greatest hope to make a major dent in this pandemic is to create and utilize an effective and safe vaccine, and that’s what we’re aiming for,” he said.
They’ve enrolled 170 people, age 18 to 85, to see if the vaccine works, for who, and for how long.
Dr. Salata says they’re doing it in record numbers and quicker than he’s ever seen.
“We’ve had to hire more staff, and most times, we’re enrolling 10 to 12 patients daily, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but in a clinical trial, that’s quite a bit,” he said.
However, Dr. Salata says nothing is being compromised in such an important study.
“The scrutiny with which we’ve conducted this trial is the highest I’ve ever seen. Although you have heard the term by the feds ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ I think it’s important to emphasize we are not cutting any corners,” Dr. Salata said.
Recruiting volunteers for the study was not an issue. In fact, there was a waiting list.
Many of the study volunteers are front line workers and first responders.
“They feel that this is really part of their mission to be involved in such a study are privileged to be part of this study as well,” Dr. Salata said.
Participants were given two injections, three weeks apart, and monitored for side effects as well as COVID-19 symptoms.
They wrapped up testing in the end of October and have begun analysis of the first 15,000 patients worldwide, who were given either the vaccine or a placebo.
The vaccine’s efficacy will, in part, be measured by T-cell immunity and whether or not antibodies develop, and Dr. Salata says preliminary studies show “robust” responses.
“They compared it to those who had natural infection with COVID-19, and these were 10 to 20 to higher antibody responses in general that we’re seeing with the vaccine as opposed to natural infections,” Dr. Salata said.
Pfizer was given $1.9 billion from the federal government to deliver 100 million doses of their vaccine by the end of the year.
“There’s been a pledge by all the manufacturers to not release their vaccine until they are very sure about safety and effectiveness. That generally takes a couple months after the final person is vaccinated,” said Dr. Salata.
To date, none of the patients UH is involved with has experienced side effects that would halt the study or the progress.
Once the vaccine from Pfizer is deemed good-to-go, which Dr. Salata believes will be by the first quarter of 2021, the doses will be prioritized, first going to front line clinical workers and first responders, then to the elderly and those with vulnerable conditions.
