Westlake High School cancels ‘Little Brown Jug’ rivalry game against Bay due to positive COVID-19 cases in football program

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Little Brown Jug will remain in the Bay High School Rocket’s trophy case for another year since Westlake High School canceled the rivalry game due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Demons' football program.
Westlake shared the news on their athletic’s website, but had not confirmed if the positive cases were from players or coaches.
While the Little Brown Jug game was canceled in accordance with CDC and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health guidelines, Westlake also canceled Thursday’s reserve game “in an abundance of caution.”
The Demons will take on the Rockets on Sept. 24, 2021 at University Hospitals St. John’s Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.