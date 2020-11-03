Wickliffe parolee arrested after detectives find handgun, crack cocaine, $2,300 cash at his home

By Rachel Vadaj | November 3, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 6:20 PM

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation led to Wickliffe Detectives and Parole Officers with the Ohio Department of Corrections arresting a 51-year-old man for violating his parole after finding drugs and a gun at his home.

Wickliffe Police said the officers went to his home around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 when they found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, approximately one ounce of crack cocaine, and about $2,300 in cash.

On top of being charged with parole violation, the report said Wickliffe Detectives will pursue drug and weapons charges in the near future.

Wickliffe Police shared the following photo of the evidence:

