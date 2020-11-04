Akron passes charter amendment requiring release of police body, dashboard camera footage following the use of force

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron voters passed a charter amendment Tuesday requiring the release of police body and dashboard camera footage following the use of force.
The charter amendment passed with 88.75% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
The results are unofficial until certified, although 100% of precincts are reporting.
The charter amendment does include an exemption for recordings not permitted to be released under state or federal law, according to Ballotpedia.
Akron City Council should pass legislation enforcing the charter amendment by late June 2021.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.