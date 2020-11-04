Akron woman wanted for murder arrested after police chase

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman wanted for murdering another woman, was taken into custody Tuesday after a police chase through several West Akron neighborhoods.
Akron police said Arianna Richardson, 22, shot and killed Willquian Jews, 23, on Sept. 16 in the area of Hoye Avenue and Fernwood Drive.
When officers arrived, Jews was lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Jews was later pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
Police quickly identified Richardson as the main suspect and have been searching her.
Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force spotted Richardson driving on I-77S near Ridgewood Road around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers attempted to pull her over, but she allegedly refused and sped off.
Police said Richardson jumped out of the vehicle on Bellevue Avenue and took off running.
She was arrested around 3 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of E. Crosier Street.
Richardson is charged with murder, failure to comply with order or signal of police officers, possession of marijuana and two counts of probation violation.
She is now locked up at the Summit County Jail.
