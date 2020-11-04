Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Central Ohio girl, ‘armed and dangerous’ biological father still wanted

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office canceled an Amber Alert for East Central Ohio for 4-year-old Cailee Rice after she was found safe late Wednesday night.
The sheriff’s office originally said her father Corey T’Bren Rice forced his way into his girlfriend’s house in the 110 block of Pattison Avenue in the city of Mingo Junction at 6:57 p.m. and apparently took his biological daughter.
Corey T’Bren Rice is still wanted, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say he took cell phones from the house, is armed, and considered dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office described the 32-year-old suspect as 5′9″ tall, 165 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a black hoodie and royal blue sweats with “Nike” on the side.
The suspect drove off in a teal 2010 Ford Escape with Ohio plate DWT 4723 that is not registered to him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Call 911 if you see the suspect, or the car.
