Black Lives Matter Cleveland anticipates ‘need to have a street presence,’ regardless of election results

In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylor’s fatal shooting by police have been made public on Friday, Oct. 2. (Source: AP Photo/Darron Cummings/AP)
By Chris Anderson | November 4, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 2:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland branch of the Black Lives Matter organization said they “anticipate the need to have a street presence" following Election Day 2020, no matter which candidate is declared president.

The group emphasized the need for a series of direct actions following months of racial tensions since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Posted by Black Lives Matter Cleveland on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Volunteers for the Black Lives Matter organization, which has branches across the country, are known for pushing for equality towards African-Americans.

