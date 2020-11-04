Black Lives Matter Cleveland anticipates ‘need to have a street presence,’ regardless of election results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland branch of the Black Lives Matter organization said they “anticipate the need to have a street presence" following Election Day 2020, no matter which candidate is declared president.
The group emphasized the need for a series of direct actions following months of racial tensions since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Volunteers for the Black Lives Matter organization, which has branches across the country, are known for pushing for equality towards African-Americans.
