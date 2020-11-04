Cavaliers 'filled with pain’ after executive’s sister was murdered in her Akron home, LeBron James demands justice

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The hearts of Cleveland Cavaliers are heavy after learning the 37-year-old murder victim shot in her own Akron home was the sister of Director of Scouting Brandon Weems.
Akron Police said they found the body of Erika Weems after being asked to do a welfare check at her home in the 900 block of Hardesty Boulevard around 3 p.m. Monday.
Ericka Weems was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.
Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman shared the following statement on what he calls a “senseless act:”
“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems' sister Ericka. Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”
There have been no arrests made or suspects identified, prompting LeBron James to speak out on Twitter to demand justice for his “brother’s sister.”
Weems just moved in to the Hardesty Blvd house, where she was found, in June. Neighbors of Weems said she was a welcome addition to the neighborhood and were shocked to learn what happened to her.
Teri Pestrui said “this young lady did not deserve what happened to her.” She said she hadn’t gotten to meet her yet, but she said “I have a candle at my house because I was going to go over and introduce myself to her she just moved in.”
Patrick Kennedy lives next door. He said “she was always pleasant and for this to happen to her I’m shocked, amazed. I’m hurt.”
He said she was quiet and kept to herself. He said she was very independent and self-sufficient, but even so she’d sometimes ask him for help while fixing up her new home.
“She’s a nice person and she didn’t deserve it. Very pleasant, had a nice smile, didn’t want to depend on nobody. I tried to help her sometimes and she didn’t want the help until she had to ask me.”
Weems graduated from Ohio State University. She ran a daycare in Columbus but came back to Akron and ran a daycare out of her home.
She recently celebrated her birthday at a nearby bar Social 8. Erica Banks owns the bar and is a close friend of Weems. She said Erica was a regular who turned into family. She would always come for R&B night on Tuesdays. “She was an amazing person and I’m really upset she was taken from us the way she was,” said Banks. “That just doesn’t make any sense. I didn’t believe it until we actually got to her house.”
Banks and Weems were friends for at least 6 years. She said Weems " has a heart of gold."
She said during the pandemic shutdown, she would come multiple times a day and order food for herself and her dad. She even gave her money to help get her through. “She was able to give that to me and I will forever, forever love her,” said Banks.
She said they last spoke on Saturday, when Weems wanted to watch the OSU game at Social 8. “We told each other we loved each other and that was the last time I talked to her.”
Those who knew Ericka have also sent out their condolences on social media, including Social 8.
