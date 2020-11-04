City of Cleveland’s utility moratorium to end Dec. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland Department of Public Utilities’ moratorium on utility shut-offs and reconnections ends Dec. 1, 2020.
This means utilities can be disconnected if the user is behind on payment.
The moratorium went into effect on March 13 as part of Mayor Frank Jackson’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency, according to a City of Cleveland release.
The release said the city will assist customers struggling to pay through affordability programs and an extended payment plan option.
The city continues to notify users who are behind on payment and facing disconnection, the release said.
Call Cleveland Water at (216) 664-3130 or Cleveland Public Power at (216) 664-4600 to discuss payment options.
