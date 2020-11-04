Cleveland man’s plight over leaking roof aided by $10,000 donation from 19 News viewer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is no place like home, but when it’s falling apart, it costs tons to repair.
Our 19 Troubleshooter team following up on a story that touched so many of you.
A Cleveland man’s house badly needs a new roof.
“The shingles are falling off. They tried to patch the roof and the gentleman that patched it told me he was scared to get on it because it is so tender and there are holes in it.”
I told you about Keith Smith’s dilemma on Monday.
The water from his leaking roof is damaging the interior of the home his mother left him when she died.
“I don’t want to cry but I don’t have a choice. I need some help.”
You heard his cry and you responded in a big way.
19 News received more than half a dozens calls on our tipline from caring, loving people wanting to help.
Some offered to donate what they can, from $20 on up from an anonymous donor giving him $10,000.
This very generous, anonymous donor, saw my report about Keith Smith’s situation.
“I think that’s a good start and other people can help out and maybe construction companies might be able to give product or man-hours. I think that’s what we need in this country is to step up and help others when we can. I am my brothers and sisters keeper. Amen, amen.”
“It is going to be a very costly roof replacement. There is no opportunity to repair what is there but replacement is our only option. We struggle with the cost of that.”
Roger Carney of the nonprofit Community Housing Solutions is doing what he can to help Keith get a new roof and fix a few more things.
I hooked him and the donor up and they will work out the details.
I asked the nonprofit, “You guarantee that if people send that money to you that money will be spent for him?"
"For him and only for him and we would take no administrative costs or anything like that,” Carney said.
Even Congresswoman Marcia Fudge heard about Keith’s hard times.
“Just know there are a whole lot of people that care about you and I’m just one of them. Thank you so much.”
