Cleveland to spend $31 million to renovate or replace about 31 city-owned properties
By Stephanie Czekalinski | November 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 5:27 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council announced Wednesday plans to either renovate or replace about 31 city-owned facilities, according to a press release.

The council adopted two pieces of legislation that will authorize the construction or repair of various city-own facilities, including Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, fire stations, mounted police stables, parks, and recreation centers.

The city will issue $31 million in bonds to fund the construction projects, according to the release.

