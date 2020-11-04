Cleveland to spend $31 million to renovate or replace about 31 city-owned properties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council announced Wednesday plans to either renovate or replace about 31 city-owned facilities, according to a press release.
The council adopted two pieces of legislation that will authorize the construction or repair of various city-own facilities, including Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, fire stations, mounted police stables, parks, and recreation centers.
The city will issue $31 million in bonds to fund the construction projects, according to the release.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.