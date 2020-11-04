Cleveland State Vikings announce 2020-2021 hoop schedules

“We are very appreciative of all the hard work that has gone into making it possible for us to take the court this season,” said women’s basketball head coach Chris Kielsmeier. “Thank you to the Horizon League for putting together the modified schedule and to Cleveland State University leadership and athletics department staff for establishing protocols that allow for a safe return for our student-athletes. The entire CSU women’s basketball program is excited to get back on the court, and we are looking forward to making the most of every opportunity that we get to spend together on and off the court this season.”