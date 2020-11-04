Done with the election? Recycle your campaign signs starting today

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - If you woke up this morning and came to the realization you no longer need your campaign signs, the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District is here to help.
Starting today until Nov. 20, the District will take your campaign signs at 4750 East 131st Street in Garfield Heights.
Your community may also also a drop off site for campaign signs; click here for information.
Plastic film, corrugated plastic and paper signs, plus the metal stands, are accepted.
The signs will be recycled by Northcoast Recycling Specialists in Wickliffe.
Unwanted signs will be processed into paper towels, toiler paper, mailing crates and metal products.
The site is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
