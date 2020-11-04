Election battle can trigger mental health issues, experts warn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stress, anxiety, and fear of the unknown; it’s hard on all of us, but imagine being one of the millions of people who face the challenge of living with a mental health condition.
People battling PTSD, bi-polar disorders, and other mental illnesses need our support and our ears now more than ever.
“In a time like this where the tension is high, sometimes they are going to feel like they are not heard and are traumatized,” said Dr. Adan.
Sara Ferrato has been battling depression and anxiety most of her life, but she said this election has added on some weight.
“There is a fine line between empathy and over-empathizing where you start to center yourself in everything and try to take on someone else’s feelings and someone else’s struggles," said Ferrato
“This can really be a trigger for some people to have a flare up of symptoms,” added Dr. Adan.
But how do we navigate these conversations with our loved ones?
Dr. Adan said it starts with validation.
“This toxic positivity culture needs to go away because I think what is so helpful often times is for someone to validate and affirm that what you’re feeling is not wrong and that you can feel those feelings,” said Ferrato.
“Asking for help is a sign of courage, no matter what you are asking for” said Dr. Adan
“When people are struggling with mental health issues, putting the onset on the person struggling to be able to seek out their resolutions is incredibly dangerous because that’s how we isolate folks,” said Ferrato.
So, reach out to your loved ones and let them know that they may feel heavy now, and that’s OK.
The city of Cleveland has the resources to help, like Ebb and Flow, Cleveland Pandemic Response, Black Spring Cleveland, and Reparation’s Now Cleveland.
“It’s that community care that we check in on our neighbors, we check in on our loved ones and we extend the hand,” said Ferrato
